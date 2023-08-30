Another NBA star falls into the porn star trap

This summer we learned that sometimes star athletes and entertainment celebrities do not mesh well together, and it’s bad for business for the former party.

Zion Williamson learned that the hard way after he announced that he had a child on the way and his old fling, Moriah Mills, tried to extort him for an entire month. Mill, who is a porn star, revealed text messages between her and Williamson and also threatened to release their sex tape.

Now, a new NBA player has been in the spotlight when it comes to dating porn stars, and it’s Phoenix Suns’ player Deandre Ayton.

In a Snapchat video on Aug. 27, Ayton was seen with Katt Leya, who is known as a social media model and porn star. In the video, Ayton is playing with Leya’s hair as both of them share a laugh.

NBA star Deandre Ayton spotted in a video with a Pornstar 👀

pic.twitter.com/d4Zp4jaY0d — NBArepublic.com (@nba_republic) August 28, 2023

After seeing the backlash of the video, Leya posted a message on her Instagram story that said: “Wow now my man can’t brush my hair! You guys are stressed out, let me live.”

Leya also posted a picture of she and Ayton and circled the date when it was taken, which said “December 29, 2019.”

“2019 … So stop the Zion comparison,” Leya said below the date.