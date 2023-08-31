Artist La Truth discusses difficulty co-parenting with an ex-lover

Rapper La Truth has repeatedly gone viral arguing with his daughter’s mother. He discusses how often men miss out on relationships with their children because of disagreements with their ex-partner.

This is a joke!!!! He has so many people fooled. And you are entertaining his LIES! This is sick for real!

6
Reply

Them eyes going back and forth. A sign someone is lying.

4
Reply

Believe none what this guy say. He’s a narcissist. He had visitation by way of a third party but refused to show up since he couldn’t see the mother. Let him tell it he does no wrong. He also said us believers are dumb because we’re praying to some clouds but now all of a sudden is using God this and God that to draw in followers

7
Reply

Now how she start off lying saying multi platinum artist cuz WHERE!!! this man be lying so much it’s ridiculous smha dn there’s so much proof out if him being an abuser to he ex wife Briana Hampton

4
Reply

*of

0
Reply

I wish before you decided to do this interview that you would have done your research. This man was given by the courts to get his youngest by going through a third party. He and his soon to be ex are registered through the courts parenting app where they are to discuss picking up his daughter, but he continues to harass his soon to be ex. He lives 10 minutes away from his baby girl and has not seen her in the past 3 months. Because he can’t have access to his soon to be ex he doesn’t want to go through a third party to see his baby girl. His life is not threatened and he is not in any fear. This man continues to tell lie after lie.

4
Reply

This is awful he doesn’t want to see his daughter. He would’ve filed something a long time ago with the courts for visitation. He’s a liar

1
Reply

I admire your support for promoting open dialogue and encouraging men to express themselves without fear of prejudice. It’s important to create a safe space where everyone feels comfortable sharing their thoughts and experiences. Robert Hampton’s commitment to speaking up for men who may be hesitant is commendable. By fostering an environment that values diverse perspectives, we can work towards understanding and addressing the challenges faced by different individuals. Let’s continue to champion the power of expression and ensure that no one’s voice goes unheard.

2
Reply

Love it!

0
Reply

This man is lying thru them big veneers!!!! He’s an abuser!!! Everything this man say is a lie!!! He constantly dragging his ex, both of them!!!! And he’s also picking with the ex wife boyfriend!!! He has his brother and sister bashing her!!! And more ppl!!! He dragging out this divorce to benefit from fb!!! This man is a liar!!!

2
Reply

Lies

1
Reply

I’m glad he gets to speak his truth bc it’s so many bitter women out here that will withhold a man that’s really trying to see their kids. He was very hands on with his daughters especially the younger one until his lying, manipulative wife starting screaming lies to sway likes and views…,she has been. caught in multiple lies and even went to jail idk what more these fans of hers need to know. If the courts were in his favor that should tell ppl something. I wouldn’t trust a thing coming from that girls mouth if she would go as far to lie about abuse and manipulate his own kids to go against him. Briana is a sad case and I’m hoping he get some type of custody bc she is really unstable and is using his daughter as a crutch to get back at him…

1
Reply

STAND UP MY BROTHER AND SPEAK UP FOR THE SIMPS IN THE BACKGROUND! You better hold your mf head up with confidence and fear no evil… I ALREADY SEE YOUR ARMOR MY BROTHER AND IT WILL PROTECT YOU FROM ALL OF THESE RAGING ,UNSTABLE ILLITERATE, EVIL SPIRITED FOLKS… GOD SHALL AVENGE THEE! KEEP SPEAKING AND TEACHING MY BROTHER!

-1
Reply

Some folks are so controversial it could be Moses himself leading them to the promise land and they would be talking ish. My issue is why is it a problem when he tell his story? Nobody was in the room but them and God…but now I guess it was a lot of flies on the wall. Pick your side like you pick your poison but at the end of the day can you put your LIFE on the line and say that either one is telling the truth… LET HIM SPEAK!

-1
Reply
