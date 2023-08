Ashlee Simpson hails ‘sweet angel’ Evan Ross

Ashlee Simpson paid a glowing birthday tribute to Evan Ross.

The 38-year-old star took to social media to heap praise on her husband, who just turned 35.

“Late post just been enjoying my husband. I love you so much my sweet angel. You make us all smile so bright everyday. Happy birthday to my everything (sic), ” Simpson – who has been married to Ross since 2014 – wrote on Instagram.

Ross – who has Jagger, 7, and Ziggy, 2, with Ashlee – subsequently replied: “Love u baby beyond!!!!!!!!!!! (sic)”

The actor also shared Ashlee’s message on his Instagram Story.

He added: “Love you baby.”

Prior to that, Evan took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos of his birthday celebrations.

The actor – who included a photo of himself kissing his wife – captioned the images: “35 YEARS old. Love MY family and Friends so much (sic)”

The loved-up couple previously opened up about their romance, revealing that they always “look out for each other.”

“We’re very different, but we understand each other and we look out for each other. We know how to work with each other to get through whatever we need to get through. And she’s way too hot to stay mad at,” Ross told PEOPLE magazine.

Simpson also hailed her husband as the “most handsome, fun person ever.”

“We don’t hold onto things, which is good too. I love to keep that attraction part alive and fun. But with Evan, I don’t have to try. He’s the most handsome, fun person ever. He makes me feel so great about myself, ” said the singer who is also the younger sister of actress Jessica Simpson.

Evan Ross is the son of entertainer Diana Ross and Norwegian businessman and mountaineer, Arne Næss, Jr.. He is the brother of actresses Rhonda Ross Kendrick and Tracee Ellis Ross, and of singer Leona Naess.