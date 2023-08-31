Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Detroit Park recently renamed to honor Dave Bing

DETROIT – Hartford Memorial Baptist Church (HMBC) will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the recently renovated and renamed Dave Bing Community Park on the city’s northwest side, across from the church.

The former Luger Park, which is owned by the church, was renamed The Dave Bing Community Park to pay tribute to the social commitment and work of former Detroit mayor, Detroit Pistons Hall of Fame member, and entrepreneur Dave Bing, founder of Bing Steel, Inc., and the Bing Youth Institute.

In conjunction with the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Hartford is hosting a Family Fun Day which will feature a visit from Hooper, the Pistons mascot, the Pistons cheerleaders, a petting farm, carnival rides, free backpacks and school supplies, and free hamburgers, hot dogs, and refreshments. Information for the event is below:

RIBBON-CUTTING EVENT DETAILS: