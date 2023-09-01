Brunetta Hill-Corley shares how U.S. Bank has helped her family business

Black-owned family business Skyway Bowl is a living legacy
Brunetta Hill-Corley shares how U.S. Bank has helped her family business
U.S. Bank Small Business Tour in Chicago (Photo credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre)

U.S. Bank hosted a small business tour during Black Business Month on August 30, 2023. They visited seven Black-owned businesses. Skyway Bowl was the final visit on the tour. Skyway Bowl is a family-owned business that has been in operation for over 15 years. Brunetta Hill-Corley is running it on behalf of her 92-year-old mother. Hill-Corley is passionate about her family’s business and understands that passing on this legacy is important to her and the community. Rolling out spoke with Hill-Corley about her family business, her challenges, and how U.S. Bank has supported her over the years.

Brunetta Hill-Corley shares how U.S. Bank has helped her family business
Brunetta Hill-Corley owner of Skyway Bowl at U.S. Bank Small Business Tour in Chicago (Photo credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre)

What have been your biggest challenges?


We all know COVID has been everybody’s challenge. That has really hit me in the heart. I’ve lost a third of my business because of COVID and we were shut down for two years. Trying to sustain is the difficult part right now. It’s difficult to get a loan. Banks are not loaning money the way they used to in the past. I need grant funds to upgrade, update the business so that I can continue to be competitive in the industry that we’re in.

Brunetta Hill-Corley shares how U.S. Bank has helped her family business
U.S. Bank Small Business Tour in Chicago (Photo credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre)

What have been some of your biggest wins?


The biggest wins are the relationships that we have built over the years while having the passion to run a business.

How has U.S. Bank supported you during this whole process?

U. S. Bank has all of my bank accounts. I have gotten an equipment loan for them to reinstall my HVAC system on the north end of the building. They’ve been very supportive. I work very closely with Jona, who is the branch manager in the Homewood office. No matter what I ask, they roll off the red carpet. I don’t have to go through a lot of red tape that I may have to go through with another bank. We work within the parameters and the procedures. It makes it a lot easier when you don’t have to go in there pulling strings. They do not make it difficult to do business. It’s very streamlined.

What’s next for you?

I carry this like a baby every day. I want to see this facility be the best form of experience when it comes to entertainment for the community and the surrounding communities. I’m setting it up so that when I pass it on to my daughter and my son, it’ll be a lot easier.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
Watch this video
What's new
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
MORE