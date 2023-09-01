Michael Mmoh defeats John Isner in a classic at 2023 US Open

When American John Isner announced he would retire after the 2023 U.S. Open, it brought heightened attention to his matches at the final grand slam tournament of the year. When Isner won the first two sets against fellow American Michael Mmoh, advancing to the third round of the tournament seemed to be just a formality with the majority of the crowd rooting for him. Then Mmoh overcame the odds and won what he said was the most important match of his career. Mmoh handed Isner the final loss of his career 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Mmoh, who called the match surreal, talked about the performance after the match.

“I’ve had probably bigger wins ranking-wise in my career, but nothing was more special than today,” he acknowledged. “The atmosphere out there in the fifth, that Grandstand stadium was rocking. Obviously, the majority of the crowd was against me, but it was still surreal feeling to play that fifth-set breaker against a legend like John Isner.”

Mmoh discussed what changed for him after losing the first two sets.

“The third set I just kind of told myself let’s get to a breaker,” he recalled. “Let’s worry about my own service game. You know, let’s just compete. You know, luckily, I was able to get it to a breaker and then obviously win the breaker. Then the only break of the match came early in the fourth. Then, you know, once you’re in the fifth set, anything can happen, and it’s just about, you know, who wants it more.”

Mmoh will play Englishman Jack Draper on Saturday.

2017 U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys advanced to the third round with a win over Yanina Wickmayer.

Keys, who has yet to drop a set, discussed her victory and her play.

“A really good day,” she reflected. “Can’t really ask for anything much better. I think I kind of went in with the mindset of taking care of my side of the court, and I think I did a really good job of that today.”

Keys, who will play Russian Liudmila Samsonova on Saturday, discussed her next opponent and match.

“Obviously going to be whoever can get on offense as quickly as possible,” she predicted. “That’s just kind of the matchup it’s going to be. We have played each other; I think we’ve played twice. I think we’ve won one. She’s been playing some really good tennis. I feel like I have had a pretty good season so far as well. I mean, it’s really going to come down to who can go for things at the right time, who can reel back at other times. It’s always, you know, the smallest of margins when you’re playing someone who plays like that. Looking forward to it.”

Coco Gauff, Francis Tiafoe, and Taylor Townsend are all in action Friday at the U.S. Open.