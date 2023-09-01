Ne-Yo’s ex-fiancée blames their split on his lust for constant threesomes

Ne-Yo’s former fiancée claims his lust for threesomes sparked their split.

Monyetta Shaw-Carter, 43, who co-parents daughter Madilyn, 12, and son Mason, 11, with the rapper, also 43, after they called off their wedding in 2013, admitted they both cheated “together,” but said she grew sick of his requests for ménages à trois.

She told “Haus of Aaron”: “We cheated together, if that makes sense. We did things together. It’s not cheating if you’re involved with it … and then it just wasn’t enough [for him]. I was like, ‘Well, no, I didn’t sign up to do this every day.’ It became a problem when he wanted that a lot.”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star admitted she was happy to have a threesome with Ne-Yo “maybe twice a year,” his alleged constant requests for them became “too much” for her.

She said: “I was like, ‘If you want that, then you don’t want me.’ I tried to keep it cute and spicy, but it wasn’t enough. But it is what it is.”

Carter and Ne-Yo — born Shaffer Chimere Smith — were engaged from 2010 to 2013, but split eight weeks prior their planned wedding.

When asked whether she and her husband, Heath Carter, also engage in threesomes, Carter said: “What do you mean? He sees me, and it feels amazing.”

Carter and businessman Heath got hitched in 2021, while Ne-Yo married Crystal Renay in 2016 and remarried her in 2022 after a brief split before they divorced in January. He and the model, 36, have sons Shaffer, 7, and Roman, 5, as well as 2-year-old daughter Isabella.

While they were married, he also had welcomed children Braiden and Brixton with Sadé Jenea.

Ne-Yo shared a rare photo of himself with all seven of his children in July, drawing comparisons from fans of him to dad of 12 Nick Cannon, 42.

He told fans alongside the image on Instagram: “I’m a FATHER before I’m anything else. Not money, not fame, not even the love of the craft. I do this for THEM. THEY are my reason. I’m nowhere near perfect and that’s ok. My kids love me. And I’d die, kill, steal, whatever to make sure they never need for anything… I LOVE MY TRIBE!! I LOVE MY SQUAD!! AND I WILL FOR ALL OF THIS LIFE AND THE NEXT … AND THE NEXT!”