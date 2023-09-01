New music Friday: Quinton Aaron, Nicki Minaj, Timbaland, Doja Cat, Lil Wayne

A new leaf has turned as September begins. Here are some of the top recent music released for the week of Sept. 1.

Quinton Aaron, best known for his role in The Blind Side, recently released the encouraging gospel single “Lead With Love.”

Ahead of her anticipated Pink Friday 2 release in November, Nicki Minaj released “Last Time I Saw You.”

JID teamed up with BabyTron and Lil Yachty for “Half Doin’ Dope.”

Jorja Smith released “Falling or Flying.”

Timbaland teamed up with frequent collaborators Nelly Furtado and Justin Timberlake for “Keep Going Up.”

Chase B and Swae Lee joined forces for “Street Sweeper.”

Doja Cat released “Demons.”

Lil Wayne released “Kat Food.”

Troye Sivan released “Rush,” which features PinkPantheress and Hyunjin of Stray Kids.

Knucks and Larry June came together for “I Suppose,” on a track produced by Kenny Beats.

Bas released “Ho Chi Minh.”

Maxo Kream and Key Glock came together for “BONECRUSHER.”

38 Spesh, Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher released “GOODFELLAS.”

EARTHGANG released “DIE TODAY.”

Midwxst released E3, a 12-track project.

Teezo Touchdown released “You Thought,” which features Janelle Monáe.

Chase Shakur released it’s not, it’s me…it’s love, which features “you’re so lovely.”

TWYNN released “OHH DADDY.”

Ndotspinalot released “Don’t Lack.”

Angel Christztina released “Teenage Time Machine.”

YNP Maine released “Aventador.”

Queen Naija collaborated with Youngboy Never Broke Again for “No Fake Love.”

TheARTI$T released ARTchives.

International Show released “PANDEMONIUM.”

Nissim Black released “Scream.”

Phil J. released “2002.”

KJ Carter and Kham released “Young.”