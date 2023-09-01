New music Friday: Quinton Aaron, Nicki Minaj, Timbaland, Doja Cat, Lil Wayne

Some new music to kick off a new month

A new leaf has turned as September begins. Here are some of the top recent music released for the week of Sept. 1.

Quinton Aaron, best known for his role in The Blind Side, recently released the encouraging gospel single “Lead With Love.”


YouTube video

Ahead of her anticipated Pink Friday 2 release in November, Nicki Minaj released “Last Time I Saw You.”

YouTube video

JID teamed up with BabyTron and Lil Yachty for “Half Doin’ Dope.”


YouTube video

Jorja Smith released “Falling or Flying.”

YouTube video

Timbaland teamed up with frequent collaborators Nelly Furtado and Justin Timberlake for “Keep Going Up.”

YouTube video

Chase B and Swae Lee joined forces for “Street Sweeper.”

YouTube video

Doja Cat released “Demons.”

YouTube video

Lil Wayne released “Kat Food.”

YouTube video

Troye Sivan released “Rush,” which features PinkPantheress and Hyunjin of Stray Kids.

YouTube video

Knucks and Larry June came together for “I Suppose,” on a track produced by Kenny Beats.

YouTube video

Bas released “Ho Chi Minh.”

YouTube video

Maxo Kream and Key Glock came together for “BONECRUSHER.”

YouTube video

38 Spesh, Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher released “GOODFELLAS.”

YouTube video

EARTHGANG released “DIE TODAY.”

YouTube video

Midwxst released E3, a 12-track project.

Teezo Touchdown released “You Thought,” which features Janelle Monáe.

YouTube video

Chase Shakur released it’s not, it’s me…it’s love, which features “you’re so lovely.”

YouTube video

TWYNN released “OHH DADDY.”

YouTube video

Ndotspinalot released “Don’t Lack.”

YouTube video

Angel Christztina released “Teenage Time Machine.”

YouTube video

YNP Maine released “Aventador.”

YouTube video

Queen Naija collaborated with Youngboy Never Broke Again for “No Fake Love.”

YouTube video

TheARTI$T released ARTchives.

International Show released “PANDEMONIUM.”

YouTube video

Nissim Black released “Scream.”

YouTube video

Phil J. released “2002.”

YouTube video

KJ Carter and Kham released “Young.”

YouTube video
