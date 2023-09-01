New Orleans rapper B.G. is reportedly set to be released from prison after serving more than a decade behind bars.

B.G., whose real name is Christopher Dorsey, was arrested in 2009 during a traffic stop in New Orleans, where authorities found three guns, two of which were stolen. In 2011, he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice. In 2012, he received a 14-year prison sentence with three years of federal supervised release.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the rapper he could be home sometime this week, and is being released for his “probationary period.”

During the pandemic, B.G. attempted to secure a compassionate release from prison but was denied three times. Birdman also wrote a letter to convince the judge that B.G. would have a positive impact on society if he was released.

“He is not only a generational artist, but he’s got a platform and the chance to share his experience to better today’s young men who need to hear what he’s got to say,” Birdman wrote. “When he is released, I know he will give back and use what he’s gone through to help as many people as possible.”

B.G. was a part of Cash Money Records during the ’90s and was also a member of the rap group, Hot Boys.