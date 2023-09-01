R&B artist MAJOR. shares the biggest motivation in his career

Leading with intention, good vibes, and purpose, Grammy, Soul Train, and eight-time Image Award nominated soul singer MAJOR. is ready to bring his listeners more music with his latest EP, The Hope of My Soul. The EP is dedicated to love, mental wellness, and self-care, as MAJOR. started the project during the pandemic.

MAJOR. spoke with rolling out about his EP and tips for people looking for hope in 2023.

Tell us about The Hope of My Soul.

I’m so excited about my new project, The Hope of My Soul. It’s near and dear to my heart because it’s my conversation of hope that I’ve been having for quite some time now. I’ve been [destined] for my purpose to amplify hope and love. I love to help people find a reason and a passion for living their best life in every way, and that’s not only for themselves but also with one another in how we do this thing called life. The Hope of My Soul has a new single on it called “Baby Will You Love Me,” which is getting a lot of love on the radio right now. It’s like this throwback vibe. One of my favorite parts is at the start of the verse and I say, “She walked in, she took the win, and nothing else around us mattered. Gave her my hand, and when we danced, that’s when I knew I found the answer. She stole my heart in record time, a beauty like a joy divined, she hypnotized me, she got me and I didn’t mind.” Then the hook says, “So tell me, baby, will you love me, forever and always?” That song and a whole lot more are on there. It’s the music to get you back to winning again.

How can we become “major” in our lives?

I had a vision while in college because that was when I finally came to the embrace of my name. I hated my name growing up because it was so different and weird. Everybody had a joke, but everybody had a joke for every name growing up, but Major just stood out, and it just was weird to me. It wasn’t until I got to college that my mom told me she named me Major in hopes that I make a major impact on the world. Major is synonymous and represents the unapologetic embrace of your uniqueness of your distinction. You can be major as long as you embrace what is authentic and true to you. If it’s true, we major. If it’s authentic, we major. If it’s a mimic, then it’s not major.