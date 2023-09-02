Tory Lanez is now a married man.

According to reporter Meghann Cuniff, who has covered the Lanez case extensively, the rapper married the mother of his six-year-old child while he was in prison.

“From his sentencing hearing engagement announcement to his bail motion wedding announcement, Tory Lanez’s relationship status has advanced rapidly in the last few weeks,” Cuniff tweeted on Sept. 1. “His fiancée is now his wife, according to the motion.”

Cuniff also tweeted the legal document that showed Lanez’s plans if he was to be released from prison, saying that “If released, he would live locally in the Los Angeles area with his wife, Raina Chassagne, and their child, aged six years old.

“Upon receiving bail, Mr. Peterson’s wife and child will be relocating from Florida to Los Angeles, where the child will be regularly attending school,” the document said. Chassagne was at Lanez’s sentencing hearing on Aug. 8.

Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for discharging his firearm multiple times and injuring female rap star Megan Thee Stallion in Los Angeles in 2020. He was found guilty on Dec. 23, 2022, on one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.