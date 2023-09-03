Watch out: Deion Sanders upsets No. 17 TCU in Colorado coaching debut

Coach Prime got his first win as Colorado’s head coach.

In a high-scoring contest, it came down to the last minute as the Colorado Buffaloes defeated the No. 17 ranked TCU Horned Frogs 45-42. Colorado came into the game as a 20.5-point underdog.

Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, brought his best game for Colorado, throwing for 510 yards and four touchdowns, breaking the Buffaloes’ single-game record for passing yards. Travis Hunter made plays on both sides of the ball, finishing with 119 receiving yards on offense and one interception on defense. Hunter finished the game playing over 110 snaps.

"He is HIM… He gets those two deep balls, the Heisman is at his crib chilling right now." Prime has high hopes for Travis Hunter 🙌🔥 (via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/xiZmb8x28N — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 2, 2023

Both Shedeur and Hunter transferred from Jackson State University to Colorado after Deion announced that he’d be coaching the football program.

Dylan Edwards, another player who committed to Colorado after Sanders was hired, had a big game as well with 135 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and one rushing touchdown.

Dawg interception by Travis hunter 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wTtN2v986Q — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 2, 2023

At the end of the game, coach Sanders kept the hype train alive for Colorado, calling out the critics who doubted the team before the season started.

“We told you we coming,” Sanders said. “You thought we was playing. And guess what? We keep receipts.”