Lori Harvey says she’s in love with Damson Idris for his birthday (photos)

Lori Harvey has fallen blissfully in love with actor Damson Idris and she declared that love in her birthday tribute to the “Snowfall” actress.

Harvey and Idris celebrated his 32nd birthday during an enviable vacation getaway on the spectacular beaches of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The stepdaughter of comedy legend Steve Harvey posted photos and love messages for her five million Instagram followers.

Lori Harvey Wishes Damson Idris Happy 32nd Birthday on insta Stories. pic.twitter.com/904SyMW9ft — Celebworld (@Celebworld_2) September 2, 2023

She also posted a profane photo of the two of them chillin’ out among the carousel of photos from the luxury vacation spot.

The pop culture power couple have been romantically linked since January 2023 when the pair were spotted out after a night of carousing in Los Angeles together.

The two went Instagram official on Jan. 13, 2023, which marked Harvey’s 26th birthday. The was later photographed by the paparazzi leaving her party with their hands interlocked.