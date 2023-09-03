Lori Harvey says she’s in love with Damson Idris for his birthday (photos)

The socialite and entrepreneur professed her affinity for the ‘Snowfall’ actor
Lori Harvey says she's in love with Damson Idris for his birthday (photos)
Lori Harvey (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Lori Harvey has fallen blissfully in love with actor Damson Idris and she declared that love in her birthday tribute to the “Snowfall” actress.

Harvey and Idris celebrated his 32nd birthday during an enviable vacation getaway on the spectacular beaches of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The stepdaughter of comedy legend Steve Harvey posted photos and love messages for her five million Instagram followers.


She also posted a profane photo of the two of them chillin’ out among the carousel of photos from the luxury vacation spot.

Lori Harvey says she's in love with Damson Idris for his birthday (photos)
Damson Idris and Lori Harvey (Image source: Instagram – @loriharvey)

The pop culture power couple have been romantically linked since January 2023 when the pair were spotted out after a night of carousing in Los Angeles together. 


The two went Instagram official on Jan. 13, 2023, which marked Harvey’s 26th birthday. The was later photographed by the paparazzi leaving her party with their hands interlocked.

3 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

she worried more about what the public eye thinks

0
Reply
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
Watch this video
What's new
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
MORE