Erica Mena will not be on your television screen anytime in the near future.

The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star has not been asked back to the show next season after an altercation during a recent episode.

During the scene, Mena and Spice sat down to hash out their problems, but things did not go as planned. Spice told Mena that her oldest son didn’t like her, which caused her to flip the table onto her.

This Isn’t Colorism. This Is Racism Erica Mena isn’t Black. Colorism is exercised within the same ethnic group/race. Calling Spice a “monkey” is pure, cut & dry textbook RACISM I implore the confused to get off of social media and open a book/dictionary pic.twitter.com/EEKl91m351 — sa: (@notshawnallen) August 30, 2023

The two had to be separated, but they continued their verbal onslaught on each other, as Mena told Spice “You should have died, b—-,” referring to her near-fatal health condition.

As the altercation continued, Spice reiterated that Mena’s own son hates her, to which Mena responded by saying “You monkey, you f—— blue monkey.”

Many watching the show thought that Mena’s comments were racist and that she should face consequences for her actions. On Sept. 2, the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise released a statement about the next steps for Mena on the show.

“The Love & Hip Hop franchise has never shied away from hard conversations in our community,” the statement said. “Working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena’s remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season. Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.”