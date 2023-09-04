Blueface fires back after Chrisean Rock gives birth without him

Blueface claps back at fans who deride for not being there for the birth of his child with Rock
Blueface fires back after Chrisean Rock gives birth without him
Blueface (Image source: Instagram – @bluefacebleedem)

Blueface is responding to the torrent of social media backlash he’s receiving after estranged girlfriend Chrisean Rock gave birth on Instagram live while he was off partying with the mother of his other two children.

Interestingly enough, Blueface did not even acknowledge the arrival of the newborn but opted instead to inform fans that his and Rock’s relationship is unequivocally and irretrievably broken.


Blueface, a co-star with Rock in the certifiable trainwreck of a reality show “Crazy in Love,” was busying himself with Jaidyn Alexis in South Beach and posted pics of his revelry while Rock was in labor over the weekend, which incited a backlash from many fans.

The “Thotiana” rapper did not even bother to congratulate Rock nor mention the results of the paternity test that proves he is the father of her child. He only mentioned that he “will never go back” to Rock under any foreseeable circumstance.


There is no indication yet if Blueface reached out privately to Rock following their son’s entry into the world.

