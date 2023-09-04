Blueface fires back after Chrisean Rock gives birth without him

Blueface is responding to the torrent of social media backlash he’s receiving after estranged girlfriend Chrisean Rock gave birth on Instagram live while he was off partying with the mother of his other two children.

Interestingly enough, Blueface did not even acknowledge the arrival of the newborn but opted instead to inform fans that his and Rock’s relationship is unequivocally and irretrievably broken.

Social media is all entertainment for me guys nothing I say or do has anything to do with rock I broke up wit her 3 months ago I moved on it’s time for you guys to move on to I’m with someone else now I been posting my Bm non stop for 3 months now I’m all about Jaidyn now — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) September 4, 2023

Blueface, a co-star with Rock in the certifiable trainwreck of a reality show “Crazy in Love,” was busying himself with Jaidyn Alexis in South Beach and posted pics of his revelry while Rock was in labor over the weekend, which incited a backlash from many fans.

The “Thotiana” rapper did not even bother to congratulate Rock nor mention the results of the paternity test that proves he is the father of her child. He only mentioned that he “will never go back” to Rock under any foreseeable circumstance.

Please keep me an rock out the same conversation respect my BM #1 that’s what it is an that’s what it’s gone be I will never go back to that I know what’s best for me respectfully — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) September 4, 2023

There is no indication yet if Blueface reached out privately to Rock following their son’s entry into the world.