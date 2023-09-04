Drake gives big gift to fan who spent furniture money to see his concert

Zealous music fans are putting themselves through some serious changes just to be able to take in the concerts of their favorite music stars this summer such as Drake, Beyoncé, 21 Savage, 50 Cent and many others.

One fan in particular literally used the money he had saved to decorate his house in order to afford the exorbitant price that Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour concert demanded.

The fan held up the prominent sign that reportedly stated that he spent money that could have been appropriated toward sprucing up his home in order to get good seats at Drizzy’s show.

Champagne Papi saw the sign and paused his show to announce the donation of $50K to the fan for sacrificing just to see him in person.

“He got a sign that says, ‘Drake, I spent my furniture money on your two shows, OVO for life,’” Drizzy said to a raucous ovation. “You know what, my man, your furniture money, Imma give you 50 bands ‘cause I love you. Make sure he gets his money tonight. That’s some real s—, I f— with you.“

Drake then said, “Listen, this is what life is about. I’m trying to teach you something tonight. I want you to understand something tonight. You never know what the next person is going through. You never know what the person in front of you, to the left of you, to the right of you, behind you, is going through.”

This announcement arrives on the heels of another giveaway where Drizzy gave away a pink Birkin bag to a female fan at his concert at Crypto.com Arena last month.

In related news, Drake said during his tour stop in Las Vegas that his new album, For All the Dogs, will drop soon.