Beyoncé calls out Jay-Z again during birthday performance (video)

Beyoncé has, once again, called out her husband, Jay-Z. During a tour stop in Inglewood, California, on her 42nd birthday on Sept. 4, the superstar gave the audience a speech of gratitude for her life.

“My soul is full,” Beyoncé said. “I’m so thankful. I’m trying not to cry. I’m thankful to be alive. I’m thankful to be on this stage.”

The singer continued by thanking her fans, family, and the Lord. When she brought up her marriage, she became emotional.

“I’m thankful for my children,” she said. “I’m thankful for my husband. I’m thankful for all the s— we’ve been through.”

One of the more highly-covered events in Beyoncé’s personal life was Jay-Z cheating on her. Speculation began when surveillance footage of Beyoncé’s sister, Solange, kicking Jay-Z in an elevator surfaced. Months later, Beyoncé released Lemonade, an album where Beyoncé sings about her partner’s infidelity. Months after that, Jay-Z released 4:44, where he admitted to cheating on Beyoncé.

So far on her Renaissance World Tour, Jay-Z has been in attendance at every show, watching Beyoncé and his daughter, Blue Ivy.

He was also recorded doing the Electric Slide during a performance of “Before I Let Go” with Offset and Kris Jenner.