Blueface’s mother claims he and Chrisean Rock are related

The mother of Blueface is making another outlandish public pronouncement about her son and his estranged girlfriend Chrisean Rock, who recently gave birth to their infant son.

Karlissa Saffold told her 66K Instagram followers that, after some personal investigation, she believes Blueface and Chrisean Rock are actually related to one another.

“I knew something was going on,” Karlissa Saffold told her friends while filming the IG video in the car. “Come to find out, Chrisean’s momma is a Dorsey. She a Dorsey. They related to me! Them my people.

“Girl, if them Dorseys- come on now. You know all the Dorseys is related, and they all act like that,” she continued. “They all strong and act like that. I’m telling you we need to test the baby. That’s why the baby had our DNA! What the f—, y’all think I’m playing, this could be real.”

Blueface mom claims Chrisean & Blueface are cousins! 😳 pic.twitter.com/wyRFEDvo58 — Bad Girls Club Tea  (@bgcteainsta) September 4, 2023

One of the passengers derided her for uttering these thoughts publicly, telling her to “shut up” and then peppering in “shut the f— up.”