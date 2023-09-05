Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion tease new single ‘Bongos’ (photos)

The Cardi B-Megan Thee Stallion collaboration worked to perfection the first time. Why not run it back?

Their first smash single “WAP” rocketed to No 1. in its debut on the Billboard Hot 100 pop charts in 2020. It became the first-ever female rap collaboration to debut at the top of the charts. The song spent four weeks at No. 1 as it was powered by 93 million streams, 125,000 downloads, and 11.6 million radio airplay impressions.

Three years later, the “Bodak Yellow” emcee and the “Savage” rapper are going at it again with the new single, “Bongos.”

Cardi, 30, née Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, shared the provocative single cover photo with her 169 million followers, notifying them that the highly anticipated cut will drop on Sept. 8.

Megan, 28, whose full name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete of Houston, also gave her 31 million IG followers a taste of the upcoming joint.

It remains to be seen if the two can top the success of “WAP.” Those are big shoes to fill.