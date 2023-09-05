Diana Ross sings happy birthday to Beyoncè at latest Renaissance Tour concert

Diana Ross led the crowd in singing happy birthday to Beyoncè at her Inglewood concert on Monday, Sept. 4.

The “Cuff It” hitmaker turned 42 and celebrated in style at her “Renaissance Tour” stop at the SoFi Stadium, where the 79-year-old Motown legend serenaded her with “Happy Birthday to You.” Beyoncè went on to thank Ross after excitedly hopping around for “opening the doors for me.”

“Thank you so much, you are so amazing. This is the legendary Diana Ross. I would not be me without you. Thank you so much for all of your sacrifice, your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening the doors for me,” she said.

“You sang happy birthday for me, so I wanted to sing it for you,” Ross explained.

“Give it up for the queen,” Beyoncè responded.

Back in 2019, Beyoncè sang “Happy Birthday” to Ross on her 75th birthday in Los Angeles.

Beyoncè’s star-studded crowd included Katy Perry and Kate Hudson. Royalty Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex also attended earlier this week.

Beyoncè also gave a shoutout to her former Destiny’s Child bandmates at Monday’s show.

“I’m thankful for Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson,” the singer gushed.

Meanwhile, Beyoncè covered the $100K cost of keeping local trains running after weather delayed her concert by 2 hours last month.

The “Formation” singer took her “Renaissance World Tour” to FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland, but fans who had arrived early for the show were greeted with a shelter-in-place warning at around 6.30pm, meaning the megastar was unable to take to the stage until the storm cleared.

An announcement shared on the venue’s official X account read: “Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter in place order. Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars. All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice. Thank you for your patience.”

But at around 8:25 p.m., the 50K concertgoers were given the “all clear” and told to return to their seats, and it was announced Metro service hours would be extended to help those who had used public transport to get to the delayed show get home safely. According to ABC7, Beyoncè and the tour took on the huge cost of running more trains, keeping all 98 stations open for fans to exit, as well as other operational expenses.