Former NFL star, ESPN host’s son, Morehouse College roommate die in accident

The Atlanta University Center Consortium is mourning the loss of two Morehouse College students. On Sept. 4, Hugh Douglas and Christion Files Jr. died in a car accident, the school announced on Sept. 5. Both students were 20 years old and were on track to graduate in 2025. The two students were roommates during their sophomore year at Morehouse.

Douglas’ father, former NFL star and ESPN analyst Hugh Douglas, is publicly mourning the loss of his son on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“You were already a better man than me,” Douglas posted.

You were already a better man than me. pic.twitter.com/HKfUu7888c — Hugh Douglas🤘🏿 (@Bighugh53) September 5, 2023

Hug your family . — Hugh Douglas🤘🏿 (@Bighugh53) September 5, 2023

Douglas now works at 94 WIP, Philadelphia’s sports radio station, but one of his most recent career stops was at 92.9 The Game, Atlanta’s sports radio station.

“Hugh always will be beloved by our listeners, and we hope that he feels our collective love and support from Atlanta,” the radio station released in a statement.

After playing for the Ohio HBCU Central State, Douglas became a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro selection at defensive end. All of his best seasons happened with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2000-2002.

Douglas’ son, was pursuing a business administration degree with a concentration in finance. He was a member of the Morehouse Business Association and interned at Ares Management Corporation in Los Angeles this past summer. Files Jr. was a co-captain of the Morehouse track and field team and was known for his photography and videography skills, lending his services to the school’s athletic program and marketing office.

Counseling services are now being offered to fellow students grieving the loses of the young men.