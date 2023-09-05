proclivity

LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul calls Stephen A. Smith a liar (video)

Agent Rich Paul vehemently denies that Smith told him to ‘get the f— out my face’
LeBron James' agent Rich Paul calls Stephen A. Smith a liar (video)
Rich Paul at 2023 InvestFest in Atlanta (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

Rich Paul put Stephen A. Smith on blast and dismissed him as a boldface liar when the ESPN personality publicly proclaimed that he told Paul to “get the f— out of my face” in a debate about LeBron James.

Smith, the marquee host of “First Take,” had earlier explained on the Paul George podcast that became so disgusted with King James’ agent Rich Paul about who is the GOAT — Michael Jordan or LeBron James — that he claims he ordered Paul to leave his presence while peppering his words with profanities.


To be clear, Smith said he has Jordan as the all-time greatest player but has LBJ listed as the second best player in the history of the game. Smith claims that Paul took umbrage with that list and allegedly said it was an “insult” to King James.

YouTube video

Paul, who is also the founder and CEO of Clutch Sports, emphatically and repeatedly denied that Smith cursed at him at any time during their impassioned debate about King James and Air Jordan.


The reputed sports agent wore a disgusted expression across his face as he addressed the issue on the “Gilbert’s Arena” podcast, saying Smith’s claims were “cap,” meaning that the ESPN personality lied.

Smith responded on the Tuesday, Sept. 5 edition of “First Take” to elaborate on his claims that he told Paul to get the “f— out of my face.” He said on the show that he was simply uttering normal colloquialisms and that it was not a mean-spirited statement towards Paul.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
Watch this video
What's new
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
MORE