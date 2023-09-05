LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul calls Stephen A. Smith a liar (video)

Rich Paul put Stephen A. Smith on blast and dismissed him as a boldface liar when the ESPN personality publicly proclaimed that he told Paul to “get the f— out of my face” in a debate about LeBron James.

Smith, the marquee host of “First Take,” had earlier explained on the Paul George podcast that became so disgusted with King James’ agent Rich Paul about who is the GOAT — Michael Jordan or LeBron James — that he claims he ordered Paul to leave his presence while peppering his words with profanities.

To be clear, Smith said he has Jordan as the all-time greatest player but has LBJ listed as the second best player in the history of the game. Smith claims that Paul took umbrage with that list and allegedly said it was an “insult” to King James.

Paul, who is also the founder and CEO of Clutch Sports, emphatically and repeatedly denied that Smith cursed at him at any time during their impassioned debate about King James and Air Jordan.

The reputed sports agent wore a disgusted expression across his face as he addressed the issue on the “Gilbert’s Arena” podcast, saying Smith’s claims were “cap,” meaning that the ESPN personality lied.

Did Stephen A. Smith really tell you “get the f**k out my face”? Rich Paul: 🧢🧢🧢 (via @GilsArenaShow) pic.twitter.com/btQJvOhGZs — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 4, 2023

Smith responded on the Tuesday, Sept. 5 edition of “First Take” to elaborate on his claims that he told Paul to get the “f— out of my face.” He said on the show that he was simply uttering normal colloquialisms and that it was not a mean-spirited statement towards Paul.