Weight loss may shorten life expectancy

A recent study shows that drastic weight loss may result in shorter life spans. Researchers from the University of California San Diego revealed the benefits of keeping a stable weight as an older woman, as reported by MedicalNewsToday.

The scientists studied data from thousands of women to determine the likelihood of reaching the ages of 90, 95, or 100, which they called “exceptional longevity.” The data shows older women who maintained a stable weight may be 1.2 to two times more likely to reach ages 90 to 100. Unintentional or drastic weight loss was associated with a lower chance of reaching 90. According to the report, a weight gain of 5% or more did not contribute to exceptional longevity. The weight gain, however, also wasn’t associated with a better chance of living longer.

The age at which women should begin to look to keep a stable weight is 60. The study involved 54,437 women from the Women’s Health Initiative. Stable weight is defined as less than a 5% change from your starting weight.

Women who didn’t lose weight on purpose had a 51% less chance of reaching 90. Some reasons women reported having unintentional weight loss included illness and stress.

The CDC has stated weight loss can lead to benefits like improved blood pressure, blood cholesterol, and blood sugar.