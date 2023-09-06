Harlem woman beaten viciously with cane by White man, no one intervenes (video)

An older Black woman in Harlem, New York, was beaten viciously and relentlessly with her own cane by a White man while others filmed the atrocity but failed to intervene.

The inhuman savagery perpetrated by the thug against Laurel Reynolds, 60, was recorded by fellow riders on the subway. The video has gone viral nationally because of the temerity of the observers to film the Harlem woman’s bloody pummeling while doing nothing to stop it.

According to PIX 11 News in New York, the video is troubling and could be triggering.

As shown in the clip, the dastardly and demented man, identified by the New York Police Department as Norton Blake, tried to stab Reynolds with his umbrella before taking her cane and hammering her without relent on her head, legs, midsection, arms, and wherever else the cane landed. After the cane breaks, he resorts to punching and kicking her.

Be advised: the video is very disturbing.

A 60-year-old woman was beaten with her own cane on a Manhattan subway platform on Friday, police said on Tuesday. The two-minute attack was captured on video. It happened inside the subway station at 116th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem, according to the NYPD. pic.twitter.com/KrRIJ3hBBl — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) September 5, 2023

Some responders in the comments section of the video uploaded by the news station to YouTube remarked on the callousness of passersby.

“People don’t get involved like they used to,” said Irene Richardson. “Thank God she’s alive. That’s a blessing in itself.”

The NYPD is reportedly investigating. Anyone with information can reach the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), and in Spanish at: 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).