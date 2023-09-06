First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.

The first lady, 72, first experienced symptoms of the virus on Sunday, Sept. 3, before her status was confirmed later that evening.

Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for the first lady, said in a statement: “This evening, the first lady tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.”

Later on, President Joe Biden was administered with a COVID test but his result was negative and an official statement said that he will be “monitored” for symptoms on a regular basis over the course of the coming week.

A statement from, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre read: “Following the first lady’s positive test for COVID-19, President Biden was administered a COVID test this evening. The president tested negative.”

The president is due to travel to India on Thursday for the G20 summit and, according to reports, no changes have been made to his travel schedule.

The first lady last tested positive for COVID-19 in August 2022, and at the time it was also reported that she was experiencing the same sort of symptoms then.