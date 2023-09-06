Lauren Watts has a subscription box to help kids learn about potential careers

Lauren Watts wants kids to have a bright future, so she created the subscription box Blooprint. The box provides a guided experience for children to explore the world of work through the lens of community helpers with practical, hands-on experiences, family engagement activities, and developmentally appropriate opportunities that encourage imaginative play.

Their goal is to integrate community and imagination to inspire children to dream big and to solve problems within industries that matter to them. Watts spoke with rolling out about Blooprint and shared tips for Black female entrepreneurs.

Tell us about Blooprint.

Blooprint is a monthly subscription box for children aged two to eight years old. Our goal is to introduce them to new careers each and every month. It’s super popular to be an athlete or entertainer, but what we do is highlight careers that kids typically don’t know about, and plant the seed to have them explore and find solutions on how to make that industry better. With this box that we give, we give them a costume and props because we want them to learn through playing. It’s effortless. We give them 30 days worth of practical activities that they can do at home because we support family engagement. We give them a snack because all kids love snacks, a souvenir to walk away with, and a huge coloring sheet that shows you where you find that career person in the industry within their community. If you’re local, we do birthday parties, field trips, and after-school programs that we do with a live version of this with all kids in the metro area.

What is some advice you would give to Black female entrepreneurs?

My only suggestion is just to do it and do it with confidence. Make sure that it is sustainable, and if you’re solving a problem, be very intentional. That’s my advice to not just women but any entrepreneur out here. Make it have a purpose.

Why should Black female entrepreneurs stick together?

That’s the way we grow. We support and learn from each other; people connect people, and that’s how we grow.

Where can people find you?

You can find me on all social media platforms: @lauren_a_watts or @blooprint.box. Our website is www.bloo-print.com.