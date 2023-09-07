proclivity

Actors KJ Smith and Skyh Black tie the knot bodaciously (video); fans react

The acting couple gave friends and family multiple outfit changes and dance performances
Photo credit: Chelsea Alexandra for rolling out

On Sept. 3, Tyler Perry‘s “Sistas” star KJ Smith and actor Skyh Black officially tied the knot at The Malibu Dream Resort in California. 150 guests were in attendance, according to People, such as Eva Marcille, Loni Love, Tyler Perry, and most of the “Sistas” cast.

In addition to the beautiful pictures, the wedding ceremony featured a grand entrance from the Hollywood couple, several wardrobe changes, and even dance performances. Multiple video clips were uploaded from the big day to social media platforms.


Wedding performances are not necessarily a new trend, but KJ Smith and her husband Skyh Black did not hold back on the fun. As a former dancer for Beyoncé, Skyh Black showed off some of his dance moves, and his wife danced along.

They also did not hold back on the public affection and let the audience know they were madly in love.


The newly wedded couple did cause some controversy on social media regarding showing excess skin and dancing provocatively in front of their guests, but they remain unbothered.

Some fans love them as a couple, while others feel their wedding was over the top. Here are some comments below.

