Blueface threatens to take baby from Chrisean Rock (video)

Blueface was not present during the birth of his and Chrisean Rock’s newborn son, but he has remained a constant presence in the news nonetheless.

Since the infant’s arrival, the “Thotiana” rapper has made a succession of derogatory comments aimed at his alleged ex-girlfriend regarding her purported narcissism, selfishness, as well as the name she gave the baby.

Now, Blueface, 26, is threatening to snatch their child away from Rock, 23, if her behavior does not get in accordance with what he wishes within the next month

“Sad part about all this is she doesn’t know we care about the baby more then [sic] her at this point she so selfish shes [sic] only worried about what she wants to do instead of what’s best for the child 24hrs later literally I can’t believe y’all thought a kid would change anything,” Blueface penned in now-deleted tweets, according to Hip Hop DX.

Blue added a threat to file for custody if she doesn’t get her act together. “If she don’t [sic] take my son serious an [sic]make that her main focus an priority for atleast 30days I will file for custody you’ve been warned. My kid not finna be molested and touched on like everybody in her family dead homys [sic] I don’t play them typa games.”

The Los Angeles-born emcee is also angered that Rock would take the infant to her workout at a local gym that is often teeming with germs and bacteria.

Who gone watch the baby 🤷🏽‍♂️ — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) September 6, 2023

“I’m mad that at a 1 day old baby is in a gym period there nothing but germs in there,” he penned then deleted.

Meanwhile, Rock famously returned to the gym just a day or two after delivering her son, Chrisean Jr.

“So, I’m about to start professional boxing ASAP. I’m going to the studio tonight!” she says while showing off her stomach to the camera.

“I’m excited. Do I have postpartum depression? H— no! Life is great. The belly? It’s still a little pudgy, it’s saggy. But this is day one … one-and-a-half? Day two? So this is day two. Guys, by tomorrow I’ma have my six-pack.”