DJ Skoot spins 50 years of hip-hop mix on Carnival Cruise Line

DJ Skoot is honoring hip-hop on the water. The Carnival Cruise Line DJ has a playlist for the genre’s 50th birthday, and he recently spoke to rolling out about it all.

How did attending an HBCU shift your perspective on your life and career?

One of Alabama A&M University’s slogans is “Start here, go anywhere.” I am living proof of that way on the other side of the world. I’m currently doing this interview from Reykjavik, Iceland.

What is the reception of hip-hop music amongst Carnival Cruise Line guests and the staff? What sort of vibe does it create for your community?

I like the feeling of the unknown and never judge a book by its cover. The reactions I get as a DJ, continually seeking that right song, at the right impactful moment, is a rush like none other. Mastering the art of timing definitely applies when creating that vibe. Carnival Cruise Lines has a great diversity of people who travel and love to have fun. So, chasing that rush creates a good vibe on its own. I’ll never forget a moment when this older man on the Lido deck requested a song. I think he is going to request like Elvis or Rolling Stones or something. His request was “The Breaks” by Kurtis Blow! When he got up from his wheelchair and started dancing, the crowd went ballistic! No one saw it coming!

How did Carnival Cruise Line connect itself to hip-hop?

The connection is, one word, fun! The style of hip-hop that I gravitate toward is fun. With that core value, the DNA of the Carnival Cruise Line is to put fun in everything that we do. We all share the same connection. Me, the guest, as well as crewmembers alike.

What are some of your unexpected favorite, aside from the top five songs on the list, songs on the playlist and why?