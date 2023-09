In chef Alisa Reynold’s new show Searching For Soul Food, the culinary adventurer travels the world searching for unique native dishes that connect cultures. The celebrity chef has created divine dining experiences for celebrities such as Solange Knowles, Issa Rae, Kelly Rowland, Lenny Kravitz, Janelle Monet, and Common. Watch Searching For Soul Food streaming on Onyx Collective on Hulu Originals.