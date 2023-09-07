Drake sets release date for new album ‘For All the Dogs’

Drake has thrilled fans by finally setting a release date for his new album For All the Dogs.

For weeks the rapper and singer has been teasing the launch of his new record – the follow-up to 2022’s Honestly, Nevermind – and recently unveiling the artwork which was drawn by his five-year-old son Adonis and telling his followers the album would be “coming soon.” He’s now confirmed the launch date will be sooner than expected with the album scheduled to drop on Sept. 22.

Drake made the announcement by sharing an old video of his singer dad Dennis Graham performing on 1990s Canadian TV series “Stormy Monday With Danny Marks” on Instagram and captioning it: “For All The Dogs September 22.”

The chart star previously confirmed a new album was on the way back in June after revealed he had also co-written a poetry book called “Titles Ruin Everything.” In a social media post, Drake wrote: “I made an album to go with the book. They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.”

Last month, Drake teased he “got a chance” to “listen to” the finished record and that it will be “coming real soon.” The “Rich Flex” star was speaking to the crowd at his concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Aug. 16. He also teased a collaboration with Latin superstar Bad Bunny – whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – will feature on his eighth studio album.

Speaking at the same Los Angeles venue on his “It’s All A Blur” tour, Drake told the crowd: “I want to tell y’all something ’cause y’all are L.A., and we love you. It’s been like six years since me and Benito did a song. So, we got a song coming for y’all on my album.” Bunny, who previously joined forces with the rapper in 2018 on “Mia” from his debut album “X 100pre,” was in attendance at the concert.