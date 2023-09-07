Lupus Detroit holds Walk for Warriors

DETROIT – The 11th annual Lupus Walk for Warriors will be held at the Pallister in Park in Detroit. The park on Second Avenue. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. and the Walk will begin at 10:15 a.m.

The Walk will feature a firetruck provided by the Detroit Fire Department. Parking is free on Second Avenue. The walk route is less than a mile. Participants do not have to walk. They can enjoy the park, eat snacks and listen to the tunes of DJ CJ.

“Lupus Detroit was born out of necessity. It’s always great to be educated about lupus because awareness is the key. However, awareness is not always enough. Michigan’s unemployment rate continues to hover around 8%. Many Michiganders are without the basic necessities such as toothpaste, soap and a warm home. Those suffering from the autoimmune disease lupus are faced with additional challenges, the possibility of not being able to afford medication and doctors’ visits. This is where Lupus Detroit steps in. We know that we can’t provide assistance to everyone but we can help someone,” said Harris.

An additional objective of Lupus Detroit is to empower those with lupus and their supporters. During numerous physicians appointments and when speaking to others about her diagnosis, Harris grew weary of being referred to as a “patient.” She disliked the negative connotation of “patient” and quickly resolved that she was a “warrior,” a Lupus Warrior.

“We need take back ownership of ourselves. Lupus attempts to rob you of so much — your physical health, your mental health, your dreams and your aspirations. We are taught at a very young age that words have meaning and Lupus Warrior is much more powerful than being labeled a patient,” said Harris.

Along with highly qualified board members with diverse backgrounds and experiences, Lupus Detroit also has an accomplished advisory board made up of physicians from the Henry Ford Health System and the Barbara Ann Karmonos Cancer Institute. Everyone involved has one compelling goal: making a difference in the lives of Lupus Warriors.