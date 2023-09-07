Why Derek Minor doesn’t have a problem with Christian rappers cursing in songs

Derek Minor has no issue with Christian rappers using profanity. The faith-based rapper, who recently released his album Nobody’s Perfect, has spoken about profanity in the past, including on his social media.

Not cussing makes you holy? What if that’s how you talk? Should you cuss in private but wear a facade in public? What if it’s not looking cool but that’s how you talk? Is cussing a sin? Where in the Bible can you find the banning of words that didn’t exist then but do now? — Derek Minor (@thederekminor) August 4, 2020

The album features the likes of DJ Mal-Ski, 1k Phew, Ty Brasel and nobigdyl.

Recently, the topic of Christian rappers cursing came up after a popular Maryland rapper cursed on “Psalm 62,” a freestyle over Alicia Keys’ “You Don’t Know My Name.”

Minor shared his thoughts on the topic with rolling out.

The Christian community has brought back up the debate on rappers cursing in their music after Foggieraw’s “Psalm 62.” Where do you stand on that topic?

I’m indifferent.

Quite honestly, I see both sides. I can see why somebody would be offended because this is odd, right? Most of the time when you see Bible stuff happening, you see it in church. That’s a cuss-free zone, right? But at the same time, he’s an artist, and he’s being creative.

I personally don’t think that cursing in and of itself is a sin. I think it’s how you use the words. Again, the words that we look at as cuss words today didn’t even exist back when the Bible was written. And we know the Bible is the standard for what’s a sin and not a sin. So it’s not the actual words that are outlawed via sin; it’s how you use the word, what’s the purpose of the word. As a creative, he decided to use those words to get a meaning across. That’s between him, his art and God. For me, I’m always of the opinion that if you don’t like it, or if that’s not where you’re at, just don’t listen to it. It’s not even that deep. You know what I mean? I don’t have any desire to go in and correct a grown man on how they should be speaking. So that’s where I stand on that every time.