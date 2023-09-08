New music Friday: Blaqbonez, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Teezo Touchdown

As summer winds down, a pair of music industry giants, Doja Cat and Drake, prepare to release their next projects on Sept. 22. Here are some of the top new releases for the week of Sept. 8.

Blaqbonez recently released the official music video for “Like Ice Spice.”

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion released “Bongos,” the duo’s first collaboration since the controversial 2020 single “WAP.”

Young Nudy released the remix of “Peaches & Eggplants,” which features Latto and Sexyy Red.

Teezo Touchdown released his highly anticipated album, How Do You Sleep At Night? The dynamic and diverse project includes features from the likes of Fousheé and Janelle Monáe.

In a breath of fresh air, Dee-1 released his new album, Uno. The project is filled with nothing but encouragement and positivity. Project highlights include the catchy “In My Bible, In My Bag” and the closing track “Your Story is Your Glory,” where he mentions turning down a deal with Cash Money to remain true to himself and Christ.

Tinashe released her new album, bb/ang3l.

BJ The Chicago Kid released “Spend The Night,” which features Coco Jones.

Sampha released “Only.”

Tee Grizzley teamed up with Chris Brown and Mariah The Scientist to release “IDGAF.”

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie released the three-song EP, B4 BOA.

Curren$y and Jet Life released Season Opener.

IloveMakonnen and the late Lil Peep released DIAMONDS.

Bryson Tiller released “Down Like That” from the Paw Patrol film.

Real Boston Richey released Welcome to Bubba Land.

Conway the Machine and 38 Spesh got together for the collaboration album, Speshal Machinery.

D4vd released The Lost Petals EP.

Iann dior released “You Don’t Even.”

Cam’ron released The Lost Files Volume 1.

Stevie Rizo released Surrender the Will.