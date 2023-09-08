Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have collaborated for a second time on their latest song, “Bongos.” Three years after their hit single, “WAP” the rappers are back to give us some raunchy lyrics and visuals to spice up our lives.

On Sept. 7, they both met up for fans on YouTube live right before the video premiered at midnight.

Both powerhouses explained how they continue to support each other on and off the camera.

“Like I really want y’all to know at home when we work together that’s how it feels with us. Like b—-, we ‘gon jump,” Cardi said.

“I’m with you. Shoo,” Megan replied.

nah they really love/support eachother, real friends behind the camera #bongos pic.twitter.com/jOwNf1DNzN — BAVY (@itsbavy) September 8, 2023

Once the music video was released, fans were amazed by the vibrant colors, exotic outfits, sexy dance moves, and catchy one-liners. The video starts with Cardi B showing off her groceries and Megan later showed up looking snatched from head to toe, although critics claim it was not as great as their song “WAP.”

The song is clearly not as salacious as “WAP,” serving music lovers a combination of Afrobeats, Latin pop and hip-hop.

Fans debated in the comments which single was better. All in all, “Bongos” was a great way to close out the summer and it’s great to see Megan Thee Stallion living her best life.

Enough time has passed, Cardi B and Megan's "WAP" was far better than "Bongos"#Bongos pic.twitter.com/F7YuGwDFoz — Idrees Eyez (@idrees_eyez) September 8, 2023