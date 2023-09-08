The Sept. 11 attacks, also known as 9/11 or Patriot Day, will be observed 22 years later this coming Monday. The horrific day consisted of multiple airplanes being hijacked and suicide attempts by 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda, according to Britannica.

This Sept. 11, Fitness Ventures, a franchisee of Crunch Fitness, will be honoring the heroes and victims who lost their lives.

According to PRNewswire, they will be conducting a 9/11 Remembrance Stair Climb Challenge for members, non-members, employees, first responders, and the community.

Each participant is invited to climb 110 flights of stairs, equivalent to 2,071 steps, representing the 110 floors of the World Trade Center.

Annually, firefighters in full gear remember those lost during that time by climbing the Stairmasters at Crunch Fitness, but this time they are getting the entire community involved.

“We believe it’s essential to remember and pay tribute to the heroes who responded on September 11, 2001,” said Brian Hibbard, CEO of Fitness Ventures, according to PRNewswire.

With everyone participating, people with all fitness levels are invited to join. They can climb a single flight or the entire 110 flights of stairs.

Fitness Ventures, founded in 2016 by Brian Hibbard, operates in locations across 18 different states. Everyone is encouraged to get involved nationwide.