Cardi B and Offset have been vocal about their sex lives in the past, and they’re not shy about sharing their stories.

In July 2023, Offset shared that it is his mission to satisfy Cardi in the bedroom.

“I have sex to please my woman, I don’t have sex for me,” Offset said. “When I have sex with my wife, she’s going to [come]. That’s my mission.”

During a recent interview with Hot 97, Cardi opened up about one of her and Offset’s sexual activities, and how a tattoo has made things awkward for her in the bedroom.

“I really need y’all to see the Michael Jackson tattoo he got on his stomach,” Cardi B said. “I don’t even want to take it there. I will take it there, but it’s just like, y’all really have to see it.”

Cardi talking about Offset’s Michael Jackson tattoo on his stomach, on her interview with @oldmanebro 🤣🤣😂😂💀 pic.twitter.com/91YpUQNsVm — OFFSETisMyFave🏚 (@KeptItTooReal4U) September 7, 2023

Cardi then imitated giving oral sex, explaining that it’s uncomfortable to see the tattoo when she’s performing the action.

“Every single time I, you know like, [imitates oral sex], it just be looking at me,” Cardi said. “I swear to God. You gotta see that tattoo. The tattoo really be looking at me like, ‘yeah.’

“I swear to God, y’all gotta see it, I’m not capping,” Cardi said. “Y’all gone see when he show it.”