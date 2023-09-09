Lauryn Hill sells out Mystic Lake Casino Amphitheater in Minnesota

Considered one of the best albums of all time, Lauryn Hill brought the celebration of her album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” to Mystic Lake in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

The question many asked was, will she show up? And if she does show up, will she be on time? Well, Ms. Hill showed up, and she was on time. The eight-time Grammy award-winning songstress took the stage in a colorful pantsuit with multi-colored hair to match. As she walked out from behind a long flowing blue curtain, the crowd screamed when she directed the band to play her hit song “Everything Is Everything.”

Ms. Hill came with real live music. To hear her vocals, see her direct the band, and continuously tell the sound man to turn her up was a matter of true perfectionism. She moved some audience members to tears when she sang her song “To Zion,” which is a love song to her oldest son. A highlight of the show was when her son YG Marley graced the stage, and Ms. Hill began to yell, “Put the spotlight on my son.” YG belted out the song “Freedom” as his mother watched in awe and with a big smile. After he finished the music, the mother and son embraced one another and laughed.

Lauryn finished the show with her hits along with the group The Fugees, “Tell Him,” “Killing Me Softly,” Ready or Not,” and Fugee La. With the announcement of the Lauryn Hill & Fugee tour, you want to attend this show.