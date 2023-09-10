NBA YoungBoy’s new tattoos are scaring his fans (photos)

NBA YoungBoy’s newest tattoos are setting off alarm bells for his vast fan base, who believe that he is regressing mentally and losing the war that he’s having with his own soul.

This comes a few months after YoungBoy — who also goes by the moniker YoungBoy Never Broke Again — showcased several new facial tats that include a casket covered with webs, an upside-down cross on his forehead, as well as a skull and bones symbol behind his left ear.

#AtasInk 💉#NBAYoungBoy Shows of new tattoos, including a casket on his face, and the word ‘HELP’ in bold caps on his chest 🤔 pic.twitter.com/DoRtVQUDV8 — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) September 9, 2023

After Akademiks reposted the photos, fans swarmed the comments section to sound the alarm once again about YoungBoy’s mental stability.

“Someone gotta check in on his mental health,” one person wrote.

While another person penned out of concern: “Bro literally asking for help, it’s [too] late done sold his soul and they aint finish with you yet.”

A third person thinks time may be running out on the superstar spitter and father of at least eight children at age 23. “Somebody needs to talk to that man before it’s too late. He goin thru it.”

The trolls were also on the scene and laughed at the strange artwork on YoungBoy’s chest, neck and face: “This n—- need some magic erasers,” one person wrote.

And another added: “Bro tattoos look like a middle school desk.”

But it’s the middle of his chest that is stenciled in very large letters with the word “HELP” which was really disquieting to his alarmed fan base. Many of them imploreed someone orbiting YoungBoy’s world to check on the rapper and get him psychological counseling immediately.