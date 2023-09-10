T.I. gets Atlanta Falcons fans ramped up for season opener at Dirty Birds Rally

The Atlanta Falcons hosted their annual Dirty Birds Rally at Atlantic Station on Sept. 8 as the team prepares for their first regular season game on Sept. 10.

Many fans came out to support the team as the event was hosted by radio personality and in-game announcer Ryan Cameron and Chelsea Phillips Tafoya.

The night was filled with music, giveaways, and appearances from old and current Falcons players. Former players Andre Risen and John Abraham came out to speak to the crowd and talked about their best moments playing for the city.

Head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot spoke to the crowd and shared their excitement for the upcoming season, telling fans that the team is ready to put on a show for the city.

“We’re ready to roll,” coach Smith said to the crowd.

Current players Drake London, David Onyemata, Calais Campbell, Jessie Bates, and Richie Grant also came out to hype the crowd up and told them that their support will be much-needed this season as they plan to be a competitive group.

To end the night, Atlanta’s own T.I. came out to perform for the crowd, playing songs such as “What You Know,” “24’s,” “Bring Em Out,” Live Your Life,” “About the Money,” and more of his classic hits. T.I. also brought out Young Duo as a special guest.

The Falcons will begin their season at home against their division rival, the Carolina Panthers.