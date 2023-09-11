The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X 4xe turns heads

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X 4xe is a revolutionary addition to the iconic Wrangler lineup, combining Jeep’s legendary off-road capability with the efficiency and power of a hybrid powertrain. Boasting rugged design elements, innovative technology, and electrifying performance, the Rubicon X 4xe takes adventure and sustainability to new heights.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X 4xe showcases the legendary design that has made the Wrangler an off-road icon. With its bold front grille, robust body panels, and unmistakable Jeep styling cues, the Rubicon X 4xe exudes a sense of adventure at first glance. The Rubicon X 4xe sets itself apart with unique styling features like 20-inch wheels, special badging, and available dual-top options, allowing drivers to customize their Wrangler to fit their individual preferences.

Climb aboard the Rubicon X 4xe, and you’ll be greeted by a comfortable and functional cabin that balances ruggedness with modern refinement. The well-designed and adventure-ready interior features durable materials that can withstand the rigors of off-roading. The Rubicon X 4xe offers seating for up to five passengers, with ample headroom and legroom. Practicality is enhanced with features like removable doors, a fold-down windshield, and versatile storage solutions, allowing owners to carry gear and essentials for any excursion.

The Rubicon X 4xe doesn’t compromise on technology and features. It comes equipped with an advanced Uconnect infotainment system that offers seamless smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. An available premium audio system ensures a captivating sound experience. The Rubicon X 4xe also offers innovative off-road features like the Off-Road Pages, which provide real-time vehicle information, and the TrailCam off-road camera, making it easier to navigate challenging terrains.

The 2024 Wrangler Rubicon X 4xe combines the traditional Wrangler capability with the efficiency and power of hybrid technology. Its advanced plug-in hybrid system pairs a turbocharged gasoline engine with electric motors, delivering a remarkable combination of torque, power, and efficiency. With instant torque available, the Rubicon X 4xe accelerates quickly, both on and off the road. The hybrid powertrain allows for all-electric driving on shorter trips, reducing emissions and fuel consumption. The Rubicon X 4xe retains Jeep’s renowned off-road capability, with advanced 4×4 systems, locking differentials, and electronically disconnectable sway bars ensuring maximum traction and control in challenging terrains.

The Rubicon X 4xe is equipped with a range of safety features to offer peace of mind on any adventure. With features like blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, and rear cross-traffic alert, the Rubicon X 4xe prioritizes safety both on and off the road. Advanced safety technologies work together to detect and help prevent potential collisions, enhancing the confidence of the driver and occupants.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon X 4xe is a groundbreaking addition to the Wrangler lineup. Whether taking on challenging trails or navigating city streets, the Rubicon X 4xe delivers electrifying performance and efficiency with Jeep’s legendary capability. Experience the best of both worlds with the Rubicon X 4xe — an SUV that offers limitless adventures while minimizing its environmental footprint. Starting MSRP $60,585. As tested with options $76,935.