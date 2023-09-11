Coco Gauff raps Nicki Minaj’s ‘Barbie World’ after US Open win (video)

Coco Gauff has officially graduated from simply being a teen prodigy and sports phenomenon and has metamorphosed into a bona fide tennis superstar.

Gauff, 19, became the youngest player to win the U.S. Open Grand Slam title since her legendary hero Serena Williams accomplished the feat at age 17 back in 1999.

A four-time title winner in 2023, Gauff celebrated the momentous win at Billie Jean National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows by partying it up to a few of her and her family’s favorite hip-hop tunes.

In the first, which Gauff uploaded to her TikTok platform, she raps to “Barbie World” from Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.

Gauff was conspicuously more ebullient during her exhaustive two-week march through this major tournament in Queen, New York. This represents an elevated mindset she adopted after getting invaluable advice from mento and famed tennis coach Brad Gilbert.

“I learned how to just stay within myself but also embrace [the pressure],” Gauff told CNN after defeating Aryna Sabalenka 2-6,6-3, 6-2. “Before I tried to ignore it, but now I’m really embracing it and I still feel like I have a long, long way to develop as a player. Today was nowhere near my best, but it was just enough that I needed to win in that moment.”

After Gauff finally left the extraordinary tennis palace with the U.S. Open trophy in her hand, she and her family and closest friends got turned up at an undisclosed location where they all lip-synched to T-Pain’s smash hit “Up Down.”