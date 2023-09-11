T.I.’s son King bashed for offering homeless man $50 for ‘1 Chip Challenge’

King Harris, the son of music mogul T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris, is being buried under an avalanche of backlash for encouraging a homeless man to participate in what is considered the dangerous “One Chip Challenge” for laughs and kicks.

The One Chip Challenge has been discontinued after some teens reportedly died and got sick from eating the chip made by chip brand Paqui, which actually started the challenge before it caught fire on TikTok.

Strangely enough, the Paqui chips come in a coffin-shaped bag.

In 2016, the company created the “spiciest chip in the world.” The product is laced with the potent Carolina Reaper pepper and Naga Viper pepper. NBC News reported that the chip has subsequently been pulled from shelves.

Knowing this, fans are outraged that King Harris then promised a homeless man $50 if he could eat a single chip without drinking water for five minutes.

In a video released to social media, the man eats the chip, and after two excruciating minutes, he indicates that he can’t withstand the scorching pain any longer. He chugs water while King Harris and his crew laugh uproariously. At the end of video, the “Family Hustle” star, who never appears on screen, says that he gave the man $20 despite him not making it through the agreed five minutes.

NBC News reported that a 2020 study determined the risks of eating the peppers include numbness of the mouth and severe headaches. Actually, the reported consequence can be much more severe than that and is laced with possible peril. One Massachusetts teen reportedly died after consuming the product, prompting the chip maker to voluntarily pull the product from shelves and offer refunds following public pressure.

The outrage against King Harris for allegedly pulling a stunt on a desperate man was intense.