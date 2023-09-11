Pacman Jones arrested at airport for alleged terroristic threat (video)

Former NFL star Adam “Pacman” Jones was incensed after leaving a greater Cincinnati county jail lockup following his arrest for allegedly issuing terroristic threats and public intoxication.

According to WKRC in Cincinnati reports that Jones, a former star defensive back for the Cincinnati Bengals, was taken off a plane after police were notified about an unruly passenger. He was taken to jail in Burlington, Kentucky, and charged with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is located in Boone County, Kentucky, about 15 miles southwest of Cincinnati on the other side of the Ohio River.

The circumstances that precipitated the apprehension has not been made clear by the airport nor the sheriff’s department.

Jones, however, was livid during his impromptu post-jail press conference where he emphatically debunked the official police report without going into specifics.

“It would be different if I was out causing trouble, doing something stupid,” said Jones. “I’m going to stand for what I stand for, which is respect, honesty and I’m walking my walk … If I’m wrong, I’m going to tell you I’m wrong, 100 percent.”

BREAKING: Adam PacMan Jones issues statement after being released from Jail.@Local12 pic.twitter.com/ZLHnqbInp5 — Adam Clements (@AClementsWKRC) September 11, 2023

Jones added that the charge of terroristic threat was “bull—-” and vehemently denied that he was inebriated as the unnamed airline asserted.

“Do I look intoxicated to you?” Pacman aggressively asked more than one reporter. “I’ve only been locked up for two hours. Y’all talking about 6:30 in the morning. Who in the h— is drunk at 6:30 in the morning, man?”

As Jones walked to his car following his arrest, he barked that “This s— getting old, bro. It’s getting old. And we gotta stop doing this.”

He then walked back to the reporters and demanded that they report “the muthaf—ing facts.”

Before he was arrested, Jones had filmed himself walking through the airport where he conveyed his sheer disgust that his former Bengals team got shellacked by in-state rivals the Cleveland Browns, 24-3. Therefore, the famously temperamental Jones might have already been in a mood prior to boarding his flight.

Jones was the sixth pick in the 2005 NFL Draft and played with the Titans, Cowboys, Bengals and Broncos during his 13-year career.

