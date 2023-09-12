Dwayne Johnson drove for 20 hours to get home after 9/11 terror attacks

Dwayne Johnson drove for around 20 hours to get home to his family after the 9/11 terror attacks.

The WWE and Hollywood superstar was in Texas when planes struck New York’s Twin Towers in 2001, and he “drove back home to Florida” — which covers around 1,300 miles and takes roughly 20 hours — to be with his loved ones.

In a lengthy and emotional post on X he said: “My daughter Simone was less than one month old when 9/11 went down. I was in Texas at that time and drove back home to Florida as fast as possible to my family and made sure they were safe. It’s what we all wanted to do. Keep our families safe and come together as a country. As one. Nothing else mattered. We all had each other’s backs.”

The Rock insisted that “despite all the noise,” he believes that “deep down” everyone still has “each other’s back.”

He continued: “We all lost something or someone that day. But we also all had (and still have) the opportunity to live as greatly as we can in the spirit of those who lost their lives that day. I’m grateful I can put my arms around my three daughters. Relentless in protecting them and our freedoms. Forever a proud patriot of our great country. We will never forget. September 11th, 2001.”

The proud father offered some advice to people, noting that our actions and how we behave will go down in history.

He added: “History is always watching. Onward.”

On the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, 19 terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners scheduled to travel from the New England and Mid-Atlantic regions of the East Coast to California. The hijackers crashed the first two planes into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and aimed the next two flights toward targets in or near Washington D.C..

A third team of terrorists succeeded in crashing into the Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense in Arlington County, Virginia, while the fourth plane crashed in rural Pennsylvania following a passenger revolt.

The attacks killed almost 3,000 people and sparked the two decade “global war on terror.”