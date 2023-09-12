Tiffany Haddish served with $1M lawsuit

Embattled comedian Tiffany Haddish had been nursing her career back to health after incurring public wrath for her involvement in a sexually related scandal involving children.

The nightmare has reportedly returned as the Girls Trip star was surprisingly served with a $1 million lawsuit by the mother of the children who were part of that widely condemned video skit — which also involved comedian Aries Spears — that gave off pedophilic vibes.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, the sibling’s mother and Haddish’s former friend, Trizah Morris, dispatched a server to deliver the lawsuit notice to Haddish at the iconic Laugh Factory in West Hollywood, California. Haddish was on hand to host an event involving young comedians when she was ambushed with the summons to appear in court.

Morris is demanding compensatory damages for defamatory statements allegedly uttered by Haddish, claiming that Morris was extorting her and Spears by using her own children as chess pieces to score a big payday.

Haddish and Morris had a nearly decade-long friendship that ended in 2020. She claimed that Haddish and Spears were grooming her children in sexually suggestive skits in 2014. The children had filed their own lawsuit, which was later pulled after Haddish reportedly settled with the siblings.

One of the children, the publication reports, then publicly showed support for Haddish

Morris’ daughter later expressed her family’s support for Haddish, stating, “My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years — and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

The mother of the now-adult children is not nearly as forgiving and wants a seven-figure payout for alleged slanderous statements, punctuated by allegedly being called “an extortionist.”