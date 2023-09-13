All-new GMC Acadia unveiled at NAIAS

2024 GMC Acadia sets new standard for premium SUVs; greater versatility, sophisticated interior and exterior design, advanced tech and luxe cabin experience

Longer, wider and taller; Acadia brings increased passenger spaciousness, with extended third-row cargo space and increased front-row leg room

Cutting-edge technology upgrades include portrait-oriented 15-inch-diagonal infotainment screen, available Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance feature and compatible Google built-in technology

Most capable Acadia AT4 ever with lifted ride height, Active Torque Control AWD system and off-road suspension

DETROIT – GMC today revealed the all-new Acadia, redefining what a premium mid-size SUV can be and launching a new era for the brand’s family of SUVs and crossovers. The 2024 Acadia is longer, wider and taller than its predecessor, with an all-new premium-appointed interior, elevated exterior design language, an enhanced suite of technology and an extensive list of standard safety features.

“GMC’s brand mission is to be a leader in capability, professional grade refinement and technological innovation,” said Duncan Aldred, global vice president, Buick and GMC. “The all-new Acadia showcases all that and more in a uniquely GMC way — and it’s a blueprint of what’s to come for the GMC SUV portfolio.”

More spacious and more powerful

The 2024 Acadia is larger in all dimensions compared to the previous model. It sits 10.6 inches longer and 3.2 inches taller than the previous generation, enabling enhanced passenger spaciousness and an expanded seating configuration of seven or eight passengers, depending on the trim.

The Acadia’s larger size also means more storage space and versatility — including nearly 80 percent more cargo space behind the third row and more than 36 percent more behind the second row, compared to the current generation.

“For this next generation, our mission was to reimagine the design and the proportions of the Acadia to create a bolder, more commanding presence, firmly in the vein of the evolving GMC portfolio,” said Ben Zavala, design lead, GMC Acadia. “With its assertive, powerful stance, the 2024 Acadia evokes a truck-inspired persona, infused with the brand’s signature premium feel.”

All trims of the Acadia are powered by a new 2.5L turbocharged engine that delivers more power and more trailering capability than the previous generation. Producing 328 horsepower and 326 lb-ft of torque, the new engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic on all trims with available all-wheel drive, including an exclusive off-road-capable Active Torque Control AWD system on the redesigned Acadia AT4.

The powertrain helps maintain Acadia’s strong trailering capability. When properly equipped, it has a max trailering rating of 5,000 pounds1.

Available Super Cruise2 driver assistance technology

The 2024 Acadia becomes the fifth nameplate within the GMC portfolio to offer Super Cruise — the industry’s first true hands-free advanced driver assistance system available on more than 400,000 miles of roads in the U.S. and Canada. It also marks the first time that Super Cruise will be available on GMC trims such as Elevation Premium and AT4 in addition to Denali. Acadia will receive the latest version of GM’s Super Cruise technology, which includes trailering assist and automatic lane-change capabilities.3

Advanced, purposeful and innovative technology

In addition to its bold and sophisticated new exterior, the 2024 Acadia features an all-new interior with next-level technology integration and premium appointments. The focal point of the interior is a portrait-oriented 15-inch-diagonal premium GMC infotainment system4 display, which is standard across all trims.

System highlights include:

Customizable touchscreen displays

Google built-in 5 compatibility with available apps including navigation

compatibility with available apps including navigation Available high-contrast display

Married with the Acadia’s all new portrait infotainment system is a new standard 11-inch-diagonal driver information center.

Additionally, the 2024 Acadia’s advanced technologies also include:

Up to nine available camera views for enhanced visibility6: Accessible through the central infotainment display, nine available camera views include: Rear Camera View, Front Camera View, Front Top Down, Rear Top Down, Rear Camera View mirror, Front Side View, HD Surround Vision, Hitch View and Rear Side.

Advanced safety and driver assistance technologies 6 : The 2024 GMC Acadia features an expansive list of standard advanced safety features and driver assistance technologies 6 , including: Forward Collision Alert Following Distance Indicator Front Pedestrian and Bicycle Braking IntelliBeam High Beam Assist HD Rear Vision Camera Rear Park Assist Safety Alert Seat Rear Cross Traffic Braking Blind Zone Steering Assist Buckle to Drive Rear Seat Reminder 7 Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking Rear Pedestrian Detection Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking Adaptive Cruise Control Speed Limit Assist Side Bicyclist Alert Enhanced Lane Keep Assist Reverse Auto Braking Traffic Sign Recognition

The 2024 GMC Acadia features an expansive list of standard advanced safety features and driver assistance technologies , including:

Acadia AT4 — rugged capability

Off-road capability reaches a new peak for the nameplate with the all-new AT4. Advanced off-road driving technologies and features are matched with distinctive design cues and exclusive interior appointments, enabling customers to go further with confidence and comfort.

AT4 exclusive features include:

A 1-inch taller ride height and a wider track, coupled with 18-inch AT tires enhancing stability, handling and capability when driving off road

Off-road-tuned suspension with hydraulic rebound control

AT4-exclusive Active Torque Control all-wheel-drive system with twin-clutch rear differentials for optimal traction and control in demanding scenarios

Front fascia accented with signature AT4 red tow hooks and integrated skid plates

Selectable drive modes including Terrain mode and Hill Descent Control

Exclusive AT4 interior elements featuring Forest Storm interior with Mahogany stitching and additional chrome-metallic trim

Acadia Denali refined luxury

Acadia Denali returns to redefine the premium mid-size SUV, with new, stylish enhancements, elevated design cues and a bolder roster of luxurious features including:

Standard one-touch folding second-row seats and power-folding third row

Distinctive exterior trim and design features, including unique trim accents, a signature Denali grille and available, all-new, 22-inch machined aluminum wheels — the largest ever on Acadia

Elevated interior featuring an available panoramic, pillar-to-pillar sunroof, authentic laser-etched wood décor with Galvano chrome accents, and perforated leather-appointed heated and ventilated front seats and available second-row outboard heated seats

Active noise cancelling technology and a Bose premium sound system with 12 standard speakers— and up to 16 available on Denali

Coming soon from Lansing

The next-generation 2024 GMC Acadia will be produced at GM’s Lansing Delta Township Assembly in Michigan8 and is expected to be available in early 2024. Additional details, including pricing, will be announced closer to the start of production. More information is available at www.gmc.com.