Ashanti responds to rumors she’s back with Nelly (video)

It appears that music stars Nelly and Ashanti are down for a sequel.

Fans were anguished that the Country Grammar rapper, 48, and the 42-year-old Concrete Rose songstress had split 10 years ago after seeming to be inextricably and everlastingly intertwined. But after dating for about a decade, from around 2003 to 2013, the pair called it quits amid imploration from fans for Nelly to put a ring on it.

Another decade has passed and it now seems that the former lovebirds have reconciled unexpectedly. In addition to surprising fans, the resuscitation of their reciprocal love was unexpected to both of them as well.

“We cool again,” a smiling Nelly told Rasheeda and Kirk Frost on the ‘Boss Moves With Rasheeda’ podcast.

“I think it surprised both of us,” he added. “It wasn’t anything that was planned.”

Nelly elaborated by adding, “We both were pretty much doing what we do. But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more,” Nelly continued. “You could be like, ‘Well yo, let me exactly see maybe what they see.’ We all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships. We know we wrong but we going to stand on it, you know what I mean? But we all a victim to that.”



Ashanti cutely confirmed at the MTV VMA show on Tuesday by toting a personalized clutch bag that has a 20-year-old photo of her and the “Hot in Herre” rapper printed on it, according to People magazine.

“We’re in a great space, everything is positive, we’re having a lot of fun,” Ashanti said to the outlet.