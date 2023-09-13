Ayrielle Sanders is a senior information technology business analyst at Focus Brands where she is the liaison between business users and IT. In her day-to-day, she researches, gathers, and analyzes business, technology and user requirements for IT projects.

Some of her other responsibilities include conducting business analysis by facilitating requirement-gathering sessions with stakeholders, to document business needs and identify pain points. She also identifies opportunities for improvement within their current business process.

Sanders described her journey as a tech professional in the corporate space.

Talk about about the progression of your career.



I started my career as a business intelligence analyst II, focusing on data analytics and reporting. Next, I began my role as a business analyst consultant in the software development industry. I developed transferrable skills and began utilizing Agile project management in my third role as an IT business analyst at a law firm. I advanced my skills within my fourth role as an IT business analyst, qualifying me for my current senior-level role.

What are some strategies you implement to improve business efficiency?

Utilizing business analysis is the ultimate strategy for understanding business needs and identifying areas of improvement. It is critical to foster relationships with stakeholders and research any existing or historical information to ensure the business need is understood. Also, elicit business requirements by facilitating requirement-gathering sessions and ensuring requirements are clear and concise, by utilizing templates and process flows as a visualization of the recommended business process.

What inspired you to work in the tech industry?

Surprisingly, I never planned on working in the tech industry. Initially, my major was mass communications, but my dad kept advising me to go into business, so I changed it to marketing. When I found out about information systems, I was intrigued so I did some research and changed my major.

What certifications helped take your career to the next level?

My SAP certification by far accelerated my career. I got my SAP certification two weeks after graduating from college in 2016. During the certification course, we had the opportunity to interview with companies who were looking for talent with SAP experience. This is how I landed my first role as a business intelligence analyst II. My major was information systems with a concentration in enterprise resource planning with SAP, so having the certification was beneficial.

Why should more women of color explore a career in tech?

I encourage women of color to explore a career in tech because we are the minority and there is an opportunity for diversity and inclusion. Many people shy away from information technology because they think it only involves coding. However, there are several roles that utilize other skills. If you would like to get into tech but do not have a technical background, some certifications can make you eligible for a tech position.