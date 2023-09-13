Colin Kaepernick’s agent reportedly contacts NFL team after star QB’s injury

Colin Kaepernick is still waiting for his chance.

It’s been seven years since he played in the NFL, but now the quarterback and his agent have reportedly contacted the New York Jets after starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury after only 75 seconds of play in the team’s season opener against the Buffalo Bills. The report of Kaepernick’s interest came from NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

During the 2022 offseason, Kaepernick traveled the country and posted clips from his workouts online for everyone to see. The workout tour even included the University of Michigan spring game, where he threw on the field for fans during halftime of the Wolverines’ scrimmage. Kaepernick also uploaded a workout video in July 2023 at the Nike World Headquarters in Oregon. The offseason workout tour led to a tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders, which former NFL player Warren Sapp said he heard was one of the worst workouts ever. Kaepernick came out this past July and said he’s heard a lot of the same excuses from teams over the past seven years and he just wants to be given a chance based on his talent and not his political view of the world.

Kaepernick has been blackballed by the NFL the season after he publicly protested during the national anthem in 2016. He said he was protesting against some of America’s glaring issues, led by the treatment of Black people in the nation.

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Rober Griffin III said he was told by NFL personnel high-profile free agent quarterbacks like himself, Kaepernick and Cam Newton have proven resumes, but they’ll bring too much of a distraction signing to a team as a backup.